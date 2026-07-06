Crysencio Summerville and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Dan Istitene, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, along with clubs like Manchester United and Fulham.

The Blues have seemingly already had some contact with West Ham over this potential deal, which has led to mention of players who could move in the opposite direction as part of any negotiation.

That’s according to Simon Phillips, who also added that Summerville is being eyed by Chelsea amid some doubts over Alejandro Garnacho’s Stamford Bridge future.

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The Argentina international only joined Chelsea from Man Utd a year ago, but he struggled in his first season with the west Londoners and might not last long.

Chelsea to bring in Summerville as upgrade on Garnacho?

Chelsea have chopped and changed a lot of players under this ownership, so perhaps that’s been a big part of why they haven’t made the kind of progress that many would have expected.

At the same time, however, Garnacho doesn’t necessarily seem like someone worth waiting for, as he didn’t look particularly impressive during his time as a United player either, with the signing looking pretty unpopular with Chelsea fans right from the beginning.

Summerville would surely be an upgrade, and could also be an improvement on Jamie Gittens, who was another of last summer’s signings who failed to make much of an impact.

Should Summerville choose Chelsea or United?

Having said all that, if Summerville gets the chance to move to Old Trafford, he’d surely make that choice over Chelsea right now.

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The Dutchman would get the chance to play Champions League football with MUFC, and even if they’re also a club that have had their problems in recent times, they currently look a lot more stable than CFC.

It remains to be seen precisely what will happen with Summerville, but it’s surely likely he’ll move soon after West Ham’s relegation, which has already seen them lose Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham.