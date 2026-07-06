Lisandro Martinez was lucky not to get a red card for Man United against Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Karim Coulibaly from Werder Bremen, and they will face competition from clubs like Manchester United.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old’s development, and they believe he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition with huge upside.

The report further claims that Chelsea have already entered into negotiations to sign the player, and he could cost around €40-50 million (£40-43m). The German is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he might justify the investment in the long term.

Xabi Alonso is looking to add defensive quality to the team, and he believes the 19-year-old has what it takes to succeed in English football. Meanwhile, Manchester United could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 19-year-old could be a solid long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. Both Premier League clubs have the financial resources to pay the asking price for the defender, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the young defender, but he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development right now.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Bremen would like to keep the defender for another season or include a loan-back clause in any potential move this summer. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are willing to accept that condition.