(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain interested in signing Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano this summer.

They have had an offer rejected for the 28-year-old left back, but Xabi Alonso is interested in the Spaniard, and he wants the deal done before the window closes.

According to Estadio Deportivo, negotiations are underway behind the scenes. All signs point towards a potential move to London for the player. It seems that a deal could be done eventually.

The Spanish club is already looking at potential alternatives. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Chavarria is open to joining Chelsea, and the possibility of playing in the Premier League excites him. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

It was a difficult season for Chelsea last year, and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly.

They have already sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid, and they need to replace the Spanish international. It is no surprise that they are keen on the 28-year-old Rayo Vallecano defender. He has shown his quality in La Liga, and Chavarria can thrive in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can wrap up the move quickly and move on to other areas. They need multiple quality additions if they want to compete with top clubs next season. They need more quality in the attacking unit and in central defence.