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Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that their deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson is in danger of collapsing, with the Brazilian still expected to complete his move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain confident of wrapping up the transfer after reports over the weekend sparked concern among supporters over an apparent delay in the announcement.

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Ederson move to Manchester United under no danger

According to a report from the Daily Mail (subscription required), Manchester United will put Ederson through a comprehensive, full medical examination before officially finalizing his £39 million transfer.

The package, structured as a £35 million guaranteed payment plus £3.8 million in performance-related add-ons, has been fully accepted by Atalanta, and personal terms with the player’s camp were agreed upon weeks ago.

Anxiety grew among the United faithful after social media rumors circulated on Sunday night claiming negotiations had broken down.

The primary source of confusion stemmed from the prolonged delay in an official announcement.

As per the report, United sources clarified that the intention was always to complete the paperwork in early July, but plans were disrupted when the central midfielder received a late, surprise call-up to the Brazil squad for the World Cup following an injury to Roma defender Wesley.

Consequently, the midfielder was forced to travel to the United States before completing the final bureaucratic steps in England.

Brazil elimination clears path for Manchester United transfer

The wait for the 26-year-old, who turns 27 on Tuesday, is finally nearing its end. While he previously completed a preliminary, basic medical check while abroad, United medical staff insisted on a rigorous, full assessment at Carrington.

The logistical hurdle cleared on Sunday night when Brazil were dumped out of the World Cup in the Round of 16, suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Erling Haaland’s clinical Norway.

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With Brazil now out of the World Cup, Ederson is expected to travel to Manchester in the coming days to complete his medical, sign the remaining paperwork and be officially unveiled as Michael Carrick’s latest summer signing.