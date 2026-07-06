England handed one injury boost for Norway clash, but another star's World Cup is over

England manager Thomas Tuchel applauds the fans (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England have reportedly been handed an injury boost as Reece James is expected back for the Norway game, but Jordan Henderson now looks set to miss the rest of the World Cup.

Those who’ve been following the latest World Cup 2026 updates will likely be aware by now that Henderson picked up a bizarre injury celebrating yesterday’s win over Mexico.

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The Brentford midfielder now looks unlikely to be able to play again for England at this tournament, but James may now be fit enough for the upcoming quarter-final against Norway, according to the Telegraph.

Reece James returns as Jarrell Quansah is suspended

The return of Chelsea right-back James is well-timed for England as Jarrell Quansah will be suspended for the next game after his red card against Mexico.

James has been out with a hamstring problem, missing the Three Lions’ games against Panama, DR Congo, and Mexico, though he did return to the bench for the most recent fixture.

Tuchel opted against using the 26-year-old on that occasion, but the German tactician will now hope he can include him in this tough upcoming clash with Norway.

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Jordan Henderson’s bizarre injury

Henderson, meanwhile, was really unlucky as he seemed to damage his arm when climbing over some advertising hoardings during England’s celebrations against Mexico…

Jordan Henderson slowed down video. he snapped his arm. pic.twitter.com/jIeC8RIJcU — ?? (@ceidwadol) July 6, 2026

It now looks like the former Liverpool man won’t be able to feature again for England for the rest of the World Cup, which could also likely mean the end of his international career.

The 36-year-old has shown real longevity in his career so far, and has remained part of the England camp even if he’s had less of a regular starting role in recent times, so perhaps this won’t quite be the end for him, but it’s certainly a possibility at this age.