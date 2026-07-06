"Incredible performance" - England praised for delivering "greatest night" at major tournament

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate in England's win vs Mexico (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

It’s starting to feel like England’s year as they delivered one of their best performances at a major tournament with last night’s 3-2 win over Mexico.

The Three Lions had a few moments when they’d stuttered in this year’s World Cup, with a draw against Ghana in the group stage and a late comeback after a major scare against DR Congo in the last 32.

However, they responded brilliant to difficult conditions against co-hosts Mexico, who had been in superb form going into this game, with four wins and no goals conceded until they came up against England.

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There have been some great moments following England in recent years, with Gareth Southgate really lifting the belief of the team to take them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and then two consecutive final appearances at the European Championships.

But could things be about to get even better under Thomas Tuchel?

England earn huge praise after win over Mexico

Former England striker Alan Shearer has been among the big names to praise the team after last night’s thrilling contest.

“Those players have represented their country in magnificent form tonight. Every single player had the right attitude. Everything that could have gone against them, everything that was thrown at them, the energy, the altitude, they have got past all of that and they deserved it,” Shearer said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“That is an incredible performance from start to finish. When they were under the cosh the manager made the right substitutions. The subs came on and they did their job. What an incredible night.”

BBC journalist Sami Mokbel added: “What an absolutely brilliant night for England. I’ve done six major tournaments with England and that is by far the greatest night that I’ve witnessed. It was utterly compelling and what a great result for them.”

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England players respond to memorable win

It sounds like Harry Kane and co. enjoyed themselves as well.

That can’t have been an easy game to play in, so to come away with the result will no doubt be immensely satisfying for everyone involved.

Speaking afterwards, Kane admitted it was one of the best nights of his career so far.

“What a crazy, crazy game,” the Bayern Munich striker told BBC 5 Live.

“This will only give us more belief and more momentum. What a special night for England.

“We scored three goals away from home against a team that have not conceded in the tournament. We played 40-50 minutes with 10 men, so whatever you say about us as a team. The one thing we do have is complete desire, determination and pride in the shirt.

“One of my favourite nights in my career.”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice added that it was his best away day with the England national team.

Follow World Cup news live here as we return with updates throughout the day.