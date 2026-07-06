(Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland’s father, Alfie Haaland, has sparked fresh speculation regarding the striker’s long-term future with his latest comments on links to Real Madrid.

Although the Norwegian superstar remains under a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, the Spanish giants continue to be heavily associated with a future move for one of world football’s biggest stars.

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Erling Haaland father on Real Madrid links: “You never know”

Speaking directly to DAZN ES (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano) ahead of Norway’s knockout fixtures, the former Premier League midfielder left the door firmly open for a potential future switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

While Alfie was quick to emphasize his son’s current satisfaction in Manchester, he openly acknowledged the unique pull of the reigning European champions.

“Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract. We’re waiting for the new season… but ANYONE would want to play for Madrid,” he said , before adding a classic footballing caveat: “You never know what can happen in football.”

??? Erling Haaland’s father Alfie to DAZN ES: “Real Madrid move? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract. We’re waiting for the new season… but ANYONE would want to play for Madrid”. “You never know what can happen in football”. pic.twitter.com/sebKW3H18q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

The comments have immediately reignited transfer talk across Europe.

Should Los Blancos ever make a serious attempt to sign him, it could see Haaland line up alongside Kylian Mbappe in one of the most formidable attacking partnerships in world football.

Erling Haaland scores brace to send Norway to quarterfinals in historic win

While transfer speculation continues to swirl, Erling Haaland is letting his football do the talking on the international stage.

The Manchester City forward single-handedly sent Norway into the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after netting a stunning second-half brace to eliminate five-time champions Brazil in a -1 victory.

After a quiet opening 80 minutes, Haaland capitalized on a pin-point cross from substitute Antonio Schjelderup to tower over Gabriel Magalhaes and fire past Alisson Becker.

Minutes later, he doubled down by drilling a low rocket from the edge of the area to shock the Seleção.

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With those two goals, the superstar striker is now the joint-top scorer of the World Cup 2026 with seven goals, along with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

He also extended his phenomenal international run to 14 consecutive games with a goal, bringing his total to an astonishing 62 goals in just 54 caps for his country.