Javier Aguirre tells Anthony Gordon "f**k you"

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre produced one of the funniest moments of the World Cup 2026 so far as he called Anthony Gordon over just to say “f**k you” to him.

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Watch below for this strangely wholesome moment as the Mexico boss swears at the England winger for no obvious reason before they both laughed at it together…

Mexico coach calling Gordon just to tell him "f*ck you" is sending me ????? pic.twitter.com/gGdjNMT87K — Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) July 6, 2026

Gordon clearly saw the funny side, so perhaps these two had been exchanging a few heated words before this moment that was captured by the BBC cameras.

Stuff like this probably happens on the pitch more than we realise, and it’s always enjoyable to see a friendly rivalry that doesn’t descend into a proper brawl between opponents.

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England win thriller against Mexico

England did superbly to beat Mexico 3-2 last night thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from Harry Kane.

The Three Lions came up against an in-form Mexico side who had home advantage as the co-hosts of this tournament, but played some fine football even when reduced to ten men.

Gordon put in a top performance for England as well, perhaps fired up by Aguirre distracting him with insulting messages like this!

England to take on Norway next

England’s next game will be another big test as they prepare to face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway earned a surprise 2-1 win over five-time winners Brazil last night, so it’s hard to call how this upcoming match will pan out.

Meanwhile, Mexico and Canada are now both out of the World Cup, with USA the only one of the three host nations remaining.