"He did everything" - Ex-England man singles out "fantastic" star who's going to get the team over the line

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate during England's win vs Mexico (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Former England striker Emile Heskey has singled out Jude Bellingham for praise after his superb performance in the win over Mexico.

The Three Lions showed they mean business at this World Cup with an impressive 3-2 win against the co-hosts, who had won all their games without conceding a goal until last night’s clash.

Bellingham scored twice for England, and Heskey also praised him for being everywhere on the pitch as he showed he’s a real talisman for his country.

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The 23-year-old has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world, but he didn’t have his best season for Real Madrid in the build-up to this summer’s tournament.

Now, however, Bellingham is showing what he’s all about by really stepping up when it matters most for the national team.

Emile Heskey praises Jude Bellingham

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the pundit said: “Jude Bellingham was fantastic, he is going to be our talisman.

“He’s going to be the guy who takes the game by the scruff of the neck when called upon.

“It wasn’t just his goals, he ended up doing a last-ditch tackle as well. He did everything.”

Heskey played alongside some great England midfielders himself, such as Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard, so it’s high praise for him to be singling Bellingham out this way.

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The former Birmingham City youngster truly has a bit of everything to his game, and it does increasingly feel like if England are to win the World Cup it’ll be down to him or Harry Kane.

There have been some doubts about other areas of this England squad, but Bellingham and Kane are truly world class and they once again drove the team to success with that statement victory last night.