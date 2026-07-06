"Despicable woman" - Kylian Mbappe slams Paraguayan senator for "brazen racism" after World Cup clash

France star Kylian Mbappe looks on (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe has hit out at Paraguayan politician Celeste Amarilla for racist comments made against him after their World Cup clash.

The 27-year-old scored the winner for France against Paraguay as they progressed to the World Cup quarter-finals, but Amarilla posted some shocking messages about him on her social media.

Amarilla criticised Mbappe’s behaviour in the game, but took things way too far as she described him as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to ⁠pass himself off as French,” and as a “brute who had not learned to ​write”.

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Mbappe hit back at Amarilla, in a statement quoted by the Guardian, saying: “Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition,” he wrote.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world ‌has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for ​an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

Kylian Mbappe leading France’s World Cup charge

Ultimately, Mbappe is perhaps the best footballer on the planet right now, and looks likely to lift the famous World Cup trophy this summer, while Amarilla is a hateful nobody who doesn’t deserve the headlines she’s making.

There was clearly some bad blood between Mbappe and a few of Paraguay’s players, but nothing can excuse comments like that.

It’s hugely concerning just how much more often we’re seeing language like this becoming mainstream when in general society has made a lot of progress.

Mbappe was right to call it out and let’s hope he can now just focus on what he’s so good at – being an absolute baller on the football pitch and bringing joy to millions.

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