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Liverpool are very interested in signing the Mexican international midfielder Gilberto Mora.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated across Europe and has impressed with his country. Mora plays for Tijuana in Mexico, and he could cost around £34 million.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are very keen on signing the player, but they have yet to submit an official offer. The player has also been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils have yet to make a move for him. It does not seem like they will pursue the playmaker this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to afford the midfielder, and he could be a solid long-term prospect for them. However, the 17-year-old needs regular opportunities to develop further. He is unlikely to start regularly for Liverpool, and moving to the Premier League might not be ideal for him right now. He needs to continue playing regularly at this stage of his career. If he continues his development, he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in the future.

European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, PSG, and AC Milan are all keeping tabs on the talented midfielder. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and it is only a matter of time before he finds himself at the biggest stage.

Liverpool have done well to groom young players in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the 17-year-old to join the club. If they do end up signing him, it would be wise to send him out on loan so that he can play more often.