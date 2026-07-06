(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Kaishu Sano has attracted significant interest from top clubs due to his performances at the World Cup with Japan.

The Mainz defensive midfielder is a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. According to FussballDaten, Liverpool have already contacted the players’ representatives regarding a potential move and discussed personal terms with them. They are now expected to follow up with an offer to the German club.

They need a quality defensive midfielder, and the 25-year-old would be ideal for them. He could be the anchor for them in the middle of the park and protect the back four. He would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the Japanese international, and it would be a huge step up in his career.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him as well. It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder following Casemiro’s departure. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 25-year-old Bundesliga star.

Similarly, Arsenal could use more quality in the middle of the park. They need an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who is simply not a part of the plans going forward. He is likely to be sold this summer, and they need to replace him.

The opportunity to play for all three clubs will be tempting for the 25-year-old midfielder. He should look to join a club where he can play regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The report claims that the player could cost around €50-60 million this summer.