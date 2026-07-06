Man United still expected to complete deal for Brazilian star as medical plan becomes clear

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain confident of completing the signing of Atalanta midfielder Éderson, despite reports in Brazil suggesting the move could be in doubt.



The club’s plan has always been to carry out the Brazilian’s medical after the World Cup, rather than rushing the process while he is away on international duty.

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Even before Éderson was called up by Brazil, United were already planning to formalise the transfer in July.

Sources close to Man United deny that the deal is off. The 26-year-old is still expected to join the club, provided he successfully passes his medical.

That remains the final major step before the move can be officially confirmed.

According to The Guardian, United agreed a deal with Atalanta worth around £35m, with the fee potentially rising through add-ons.

Éderson delay is about timing, not doubt

For Man United, this looks more like a timing issue than a transfer collapse.

Éderson’s late Brazil call-up naturally complicated the schedule, especially with the player focused on the World Cup.

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United have been targeting midfield reinforcements all summer, and Éderson is viewed as a key part of Michael Carrick’s rebuild.

His energy, ball-winning ability and experience in Serie A should give United more balance in the middle of the pitch.

The club have also been linked with other midfielders, including Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni and Andrey Santos, but Éderson appears to be the most advanced deal.

Man United fans should stay calm over the deal

Man United supporters should not panic about the lack of an official announcement yet.

Medicals, paperwork and international commitments can slow transfers down, especially during a World Cup summer.

Éderson may not be the flashiest name United have been linked with, but he looks like a sensible signing.

He brings intensity, defensive discipline and the kind of physical profile United have lacked too often.

The key now is patience. Unless the medical raises a problem, this deal still looks on track.

For United, completing it early in July would be an important step before moving on to the next part of their midfield rebuild.

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