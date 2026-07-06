Jason Wilcox and Michael Carrick (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the German international midfielder Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old central midfielder performed well at the World Cup before Germany was eliminated.

Manchester United are looking to add more technical ability and physicality in the middle of the park, and they have identified the former Manchester City Academy graduate as a target.

According to a report from United in Focus, they are preparing an offer of around €60 million in order to sign the German International.

A source told United in Focus: “Preparations for a concrete move are underway at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are understood to be planning a bid in the region of €60 million for Nmecha.”

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for Nmecha. He might feel that he has unfinished business in English football, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League with Manchester United.

He could add physicality, defensive steel, technical ability, and creativity to the team. He was a complete midfielder for Germany in the World Cup, and he has impressed in the Bundesliga with Dortmund as well.

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the German club will accept Manchester United’s offer when it is presented.

Nmecha is a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. His performances at the World Cup will certainly enhance his transfer evaluation.

Given the current inflation in the transfer market, it would not be a surprise if the German club held out for a fee in excess of €60 million.