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Manchester United are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been excellent for club and country, and Manchester United view him as a priority target. According to a report from the Spanish publication AS via Sport Witness, they are prepared to put a lot of money on the table in order to sign the French international.

Real Madrid are demanding €100 million for the defensive midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. They need a quality defensive midfielder following Casemiro’s departure.

The French international could be the ideal acquisition. He is excellent at winning the ball back and breaking down the opposition’s attacking moves. He can control the game with his passing as well. He has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he could be the perfect acquisition for Manchester United.

Even though the asking price is quite high, they have the resources to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer in the coming weeks.

Manchester United have been linked with multiple midfielders in recent weeks, and it is clear that the midfield is a priority area for them this summer.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players to do well in the league and in Europe next year.

An experienced player like Tchouameni could make an immediate impact and improve the team immensely. He would only help them tighten up at the back; his presence in the midfield will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.