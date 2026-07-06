Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Portugal (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Mikel Merino came off the bench to deliver yet another clutch moment, this time for Spain against Portugal.

The 30-year-old has earned something of a reputation for delivering important goals, particularly coming off the bench, and he’s done it once again in today’s big World Cup game.

Merino came off the bench in the closing stages, replacing Dani Olmo, and it didn’t take long for him to get on the end of a neat through-ball and finish with typical quality and composure.

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Watch below for Merino’s winning goal for Spain as they sent Cristiano Ronaldo and co. packing…

"Mikel Merino off the bench with the killer goal!" Spain take the lead in the dying moments! pic.twitter.com/71m32wB56t — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Merino fully deserves this moment as he’s endured a difficult few months out injured, which at one point looked like it could mean he wouldn’t even make it to the World Cup.

Mikel Merino fires Spain through, but what next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Merino’s goal has sent Spain through to the quarter-finals, with the reigning Euro 2024 holders looking like they will surely be one of the favourites to win yet another major international tournament.

Unfortunately, it’s a significant moment in the career of Portugal legend Ronaldo, who may well have played his last game for his country.

The 41-year-old has showed remarkable longevity to keep on playing at this level even into his 40s, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be able to go on for much longer.

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It now surely means Ronaldo will never win the World Cup, with the trophy eluding him for his entire career.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward won Euro 2016 with Portugal, but it would be a pretty big shock if he once again tried to conquer this competition in four years’ time when he’ll be 45.