Newcastle United have World Cup star on radar but €60m demand is made by his club

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have identified Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi as one of the most exciting names on their summer radar after his impressive performances for Switzerland at the World Cup.



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle appreciate the 20-year-old highly and have already been informed of the key financial details around a possible deal.

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However, there is still no club-to-club agreement, and concrete negotiations with Freiburg have not started yet.

Freiburg are reportedly demanding up to €60m following Manzambi’s excellent World Cup displays.

That price reflects both his potential and the growing interest from several top European clubs.

BuliNews also reports that Manzambi is under contract until 2030 and has no release clause, which puts Freiburg in a strong negotiating position.

Newcastle are looking to rebuild their midfield

From Newcastle’s point of view, the interest makes sense.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to reshape their midfield, especially with Sandro Tonali heading to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes continuing to attract attention from Arsenal.

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Manzambi would not just be a replacement signing. He would be a long-term investment.

He has impressed for Freiburg in Germany and has now taken that confidence onto the international stage with Switzerland.

Bundesliga.com describes him as an increasingly important player for his country, with his World Cup performances raising his profile quickly.

The challenge for Newcastle is timing. The longer Switzerland stay in the tournament, the more attention Manzambi receives, and the more difficult the deal could become.

Magpies should move before the race gets bigger

Newcastle should act quickly if Manzambi is a serious target. He looks exactly like the kind of player who could become far more expensive in 12 months.

He is young, athletic, technically sharp and versatile enough to play different midfield roles. That profile suits Newcastle’s need for energy and future value.

The risk is the fee. Paying €60m for a 20-year-old is a big call, especially when he is still developing.

But if Newcastle believe he can become a top Premier League midfielder, this is the kind of ambitious deal they may need to make before bigger clubs take control of the race.

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