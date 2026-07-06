Positive talks: Tottenham involved in talks with wing wizard on Arsenal radar

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Tottenham’s summer rebuild could be about to move into another exciting phase, with Rafael Leão, Savinho and Antonio Nusa all reportedly under consideration as attacking targets.



According to a source on X, Spurs have recently held positive talks with Leão’s camp as they continue to explore options for a new wide forward.

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The AC Milan star is the standout name on the list, but Manchester City winger Savinho and Norway international Antonio Nusa are also said to be in the frame.

Tottenham have already been one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the market.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have strengthened heavily in defense and midfield, and the next clear priority appears to be adding more pace, flair and end product in the final third.

Leão, Savinho and Nusa offer different profiles

Leão would be the headline signing. The Portuguese winger has the experience, power and star quality to instantly lift Tottenham’s attack.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs have shown interest in the AC Milan forward, while TNT Sports claims Milan could be open to a deal worth around €60m.

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Savinho would be a different type of move. Tottenham pushed for him last year and his creativity, dribbling and Premier League experience would suit De Zerbi’s style.

Nusa, meanwhile, would be more of a long-term project, but his direct running and ability to play across the front line make him an interesting option.

Leão has been linked with a move to Tottenham’s North London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs should prioritise Leão if the price is right

Tottenham should make Leão their first choice from this list. Savinho and Nusa are exciting, but Leão feels like the player who could immediately change the level of the attack.

Spurs need more than just depth. They need a winger who can scare defenders, carry the ball over long distances and produce moments in tight matches. Leão can do that.

The risk, of course, is consistency. He has not always delivered every week at Milan, and his wages would likely be high. But under De Zerbi, in an aggressive attacking system, he could be a brilliant fit.

If the positive talks are genuine and Milan are willing to negotiate, Tottenham should push hard.

This could be the statement signing that completes their attacking rebuild.

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