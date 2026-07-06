"People said..." Sandro Tonali clears up rumours + sends message to Newcastle as Spurs transfer official

Sandro Tonali holding up a Tottenham shirt (Tottenham Hotspur official)

Sandro Tonali’s transfer to Tottenham has been made official and he’s taken the opportunity to make a statement on the whole saga.

The Italy international had been strongly linked with Spurs and his move has now been officially confirmed on the north London club’s website.

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It looks like Tonali should make a fine signing for Tottenham, who have made a strong start to the summer by also bringing in proven Premier League players such as Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Despite two really poor seasons in a row, there is perhaps some cause for more optimism at Spurs now, and Tonali has insisted they were the only club he ever wanted to join, despite transfer rumours and links with others.

Sandro Tonali on Tottenham transfer decision

Speaking to Tottenham’s site after completing his move, Tonali said: “I’m very happy to be here. When I arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs – there was only one.

“I spoke to the Head Coach for close to two hours about the Club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham.

“I’ve played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can’t wait to start the season.”

Sandro Tonali’s heartfelt parting message to Newcastle fans

Tonali has also been quoted as saying a heartfelt thank you to Newcastle’s fans after the way they supported him during his time at St James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali message to #nufc fans, referring to 10-month FIFA ban when supporters chanted his name despite his global suspension: "When things were hard for me, you were there. Not for one day did I feel alone. I felt it every time I was at St James’ Park. That’s something I… — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 6, 2026

“When things were hard for me, you were there. Not for one day did I feel alone. I felt it every time I was at St James’ Park. That’s something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” the 26-year-old said, as quoted by journalist Lee Ryder.

Tonali shone for Newcastle and it will be interesting to see if he can take that form with him to Tottenham next season.

For now, a new-look midfield of Fernandes and Tonali certainly looks very exciting for THFC supporters, as they’ll hope things can head in a more positive direction under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.