Mikel Arteta and a Tottenham shirt close-up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham new-boy Sandro Tonali was reportedly more keen on a potential transfer to Arsenal this summer, according to sources at Newcastle United.

The Italian midfielder’s move from Newcastle to Spurs was officially announced earlier today, in what should prove to be a fine signing for the north Londoners.

However, despite Tonali claiming in his first message to Tottenham’s fans that they were his only option, it seems this might not be entirely accurate.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle sources claim Tonali had been leaning towards Arsenal, only for the Gunners to ultimately step away from the deal due to the heavy cost.

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Will Sandro Tonali transfer be worth it for Tottenham?

Tonali was undoubtedly a top performer for Newcastle, but the Mail claim his final transfer fee was £100m, while he’ll be on £280,000 a week on a six-year contract with Spurs.

It’s perhaps easy to see why the 26-year-old didn’t look like he’d be worth it for Arsenal, who already have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield.

There is perhaps room for a bit more depth as Christian Norgaard barely played for Mikel Arteta’s side last season, but it’s hard to see that a player as expensive as Tonali would have started regularly.

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Who else could Arsenal sign in midfield?

Arsenal surely need to get their act together, though, and it seems there are some other top players on their radar.

The Mail’s report links them with Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Scott, though they are two others who won’t come cheap.

Only time will tell if they live to regret not doing what their rivals did and pay up for Tonali.