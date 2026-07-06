Liverpool find what it would take to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool’s search for another wide attacker could bring them back to Crysencio Summerville, with the West Ham winger becoming one of the most discussed names of the summer window.



The Dutch forward has attracted interest after an impressive campaign and a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup, with West Ham now valuing him at around £50m.

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That asking price is important because the Hammers are not expected to let one of their most exciting players leave cheaply, even after relegation to the Championship.

The Guardian reports that Fulham have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Summerville, while TEAMtalk claims United hold concrete interest.

Liverpool hold genuine interest in the Dutchman

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have made a serious move for the winger who has impressed at the World Cup.

From a Liverpool perspective, Summerville is an easy player to understand.

He is quick, direct and comfortable attacking defenders from the left side, which would give Andoni Iraola another explosive option in the final third.

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The Reds have been linked with several wide forwards, including Bradley Barcola and Pedro Neto, but Summerville could be a more realistic Premier League-based alternative if the price drops.

West Ham’s public stance is around £50m, although some reports suggest relegation could eventually force them to consider offers closer to the £30m-£40m range.

If Man United are focused more on midfield and Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are still only monitoring the situation, Liverpool may have a chance to move smartly before the race becomes more crowded.

Reds should not overpay for the in-demand winger

Summerville would be a very good fit for Liverpool, but only at the right price.

He has the pace and confidence to suit Iraola’s aggressive style, and he already knows English football well.

The concern is consistency. Summerville has talent, but £50m is a serious fee for a winger who still has another level to reach.

Liverpool should not pay West Ham’s full asking price just because rivals are circling.

If the deal can be done around £35m-£40m, it starts to look far more attractive.

At £50m, Liverpool may be better waiting for West Ham to soften their stance.

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