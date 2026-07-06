Roberto De Zerbi and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly now preparing an official club statement to confirm the signing of Sandro Tonali as all documents for the deal have been signed off.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in an update on X this morning, with the Italian journalist confirming that everything is done for Tonali to join Spurs from Newcastle United.

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Tonali had long been linked with Tottenham and other big clubs, and it now looks like everything is in place for his move to be made official imminently.

See below for the latest on this saga from Romano…

??? All documents are signed between Tottenham and Newcastle for Sandro Tonali. Club statement, next step as Tonali will become #THFC record signing. pic.twitter.com/KKkF6GsjB7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2026

“All documents are signed between Tottenham and Newcastle for Sandro Tonali. Club statement, next step as Tonali will become #THFC record signing,” Romano said.

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Tottenham add Tonali to Fernandes for new-look midfield

Tottenham have already also spent big on signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham this summer, and it looks like Tonali will now be partnering him in Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield next season.

That’s quite a revamp from Spurs, who clearly know they need to make major changes and show plenty of ambition if they are to climb up the table after two consecutive 17th place finishes.

That’s unacceptable for THFC and they look determined to put things right, with Fernandes and Tonali looking like superb additions to give the team a much stronger-looking midfield for the new campaign.

Jan Paul van Hecke has also joined Tottenham from Brighton in what should be a smart addition to tighten up their defence, and one imagines they won’t be done spending just yet.

The Independent also recently linked the north Londoners with exciting potential signings like Eli Junior Kroupi, Savinho, and James Trafford.