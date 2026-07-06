Thomas Tuchel fumes at referees after England beat Mexico at the Azteca

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel was in no mood to celebrate quietly after England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Three Lions boss launching a strong criticism of the match officials.



England reached the quarter-finals after a chaotic last-16 tie that had almost everything: goals, penalties, VAR drama, a red card and huge pressure inside the Azteca Stadium.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Jude Bellingham scored twice, Harry Kane converted from the spot, and England survived a late Mexico push to move into the next round.

But Tuchel’s focus after the game was firmly on the officiating. Speaking to BBC Sport, the England manager said:

“It’s just not good enough. Referees are just not good enough. Fourth officials are just not good enough.

“It’s the bottom line. Is this is a clear and obvious mistake for the penalty? For sure not, but VAR gets involved.

“They overturn a situation where he doesn’t even give a foul. Not good enough.”

VAR drama dominated the Mexico vs England match

England are through, but the controversy around the match has not gone away. Sky Sports described the game as an electrifying 3-2 win involving five goals, two penalties and one red card.

Jarell Quansah was sent off after a VAR review, before Anthony Gordon won the penalty that Kane scored to restore England’s two-goal lead.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That is why Tuchel’s anger is understandable. Managers can usually accept mistakes in real time, but when VAR gets involved, the expectation is that the decision must be clearly correct.

Tuchel has every right to voice his concerns

Tuchel had every right to be frustrated, even if England ultimately won the game.

Knockout football is decided by fine margins, and inconsistent VAR decisions can completely change momentum.

The positive for England is that they still found a way through despite the drama. That shows character, especially after going down to 10 men and facing, especially after going down to 10 men and facing a hostile Mexican crowd.

Still, Tuchel’s comments should not be ignored. England are into the quarter-finals, but if they are to go all the way, they will need more than quality and resilience.

They will also need officials to get the biggest decisions right.

Bellingham confirms England teammate “in a bit of bother” after thrilling win against Mexico