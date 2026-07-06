(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has delivered another huge World Cup moment for England, scoring twice against Mexico in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash at the Azteca Stadium.



The Real Madrid midfielder stepped up when England needed him most, turning a tense knockout tie into a night that may be remembered as one of his biggest performances in an England shirt.

Bellingham’s quickfire brace stunned the home crowd and helped England take control after a difficult start.

The match had already carried plenty of drama before the goals arrived.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms delayed kick-off, while the altitude and atmosphere in Mexico City made the game a serious test for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Although Mexico have also scored since the quickfire brace by Bellingham, England still have advantage.

HEY JUDE! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England takes a 1-0 lead in Mexico City courtesy of the Jude Bellingham header! pic.twitter.com/p0oE3MWRdb — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Bellingham changes the mood in Mexico City

England did not have everything their own way early on. Mexico pressed aggressively, the crowd was loud, and Jordan Pickford had to stay sharp to keep the game level.

But Bellingham’s goals changed everything. The first gave England belief and quietened a hostile stadium. The second showed exactly why he is viewed as one of the most decisive players in world football.

England fans were in full voice after his opener, and the brace only added to the feeling that this could be a defining night in England’s tournament.

BELLINGHAM AGAIN TO MAKE IT 2-0 ENGLAND 😱 A LIGHTNING FAST SECOND GOAL FOR THE THREE LIONS pic.twitter.com/C46H5d5Pkn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

England need more of this from Bellingham

This is the type of performance England have been waiting for from Bellingham.

He is not just a midfielder who keeps possession or makes clever runs. He is now a genuine match-winner.

Knockout football often comes down to moments, and Bellingham produced two of them under huge pressure.

That matters because England have looked controlled at times in this tournament, but not always ruthless.

If Bellingham continues scoring from midfield, England become a much more dangerous side.

Kane will always be central, Saka brings width and threat, but Bellingham gives England something different and that is standing up in crucial moments and delivering.