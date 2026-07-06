Jarell Quansah sent off for reckless challenge during Mexico vs England

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In a breathtaking, chaotic matchup at the Estadio Azteca, England defender Jarell Quansah found himself at the center controversy.



His 54th-minute dismissal threatened to completely unravel the Three Lions’ tournament dreams in front of a hostile crowd.

With England holding onto a slender 2-1 lead courtesy of a magical, first-half Jude Bellingham double, Quansah lunged into a challenge on Mexico left-back Jesús Gallardo.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen man clearly won the ball first, but his trailing, studs-up momentum caught Gallardo high on the shin.

While Australian referee Alireza Faghani initially waved play on, a swift VAR intervention changed everything. Faghani trotted over to the pitchside monitor, returned, and brandished a straight red card.

England defender Jarell Quansah is shown a RED CARD for this challenge 🟥 pic.twitter.com/o1rPFv1PL5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Tempers are high between Mexico and England

The decision instantly ignited absolute pandemonium. A massive melee broke out on the touchline, with El Tri icon Guillermo Ochoa leading a furious confrontation between the two coaching staffs.

According to former World Cup official Darren Cann on BBC Sport, the referee ultimately had “no choice” despite Quansah touching the ball.

Historically, a red card in a knockout game is where England’s tournament dreams go to die—think David Beckham in ’98 or Wayne Rooney in ’06.

Yet, this iteration under pressure showed real spine. Rather than retreating entirely into a defensive shell, England counter-punched.

England still hold advantage at the Azteca

Six minutes later, Anthony Gordon was brought down in the box, allowing captain Harry Kane to bury a crucial penalty.

Even after Raúl Jiménez pulled one back from the spot for Mexico to make it 3-2, the 10-man Lions dug in deep to survive the remaining onslaught.

Quansah’s tackle was incredibly naive. In the modern VAR era, any tackle where both feet leave the ground with studs exposed is a massive gamble, let alone inside a raucous Azteca Stadium.

While England managed to weather the storm this time, losing a key defensive asset to suspension ahead of the quarter-finals is a self-inflicted wound they could have done without.