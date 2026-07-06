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Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Croatia International attacker Martin Baturina.

The 23-year-old did quite well in Italy with Como last season, registering 12 goal contributions. He has impressed in the World Cup with his country, and he scored a wonder goal against England during the group stages of the tournament.

His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club, but he will be an expensive acquisition. According to reports from Italy via Sport Witness, he could cost around €80 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to pay that kind of money for him.

They need more quality on the flanks, and Baturina will add pace, flair and goals to the team. He showed his physicality during the World Cup, and he is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League. The asking price is quite high, and it will be difficult for Tottenham to get the deal done, especially now that they have spent a substantial amount of money on Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

That said, they need quality attackers before the window closes. They were quite mediocre going forward last season. Adding a quality winger and a reliable finisher should be the top priority now that they have improved their midfield.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for Baturina, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to meet the asking price.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification, and they need quality players to do well in Europe next year. It is no surprise that they are keen on the 23-year-old, but they could be priced out of a move for him.