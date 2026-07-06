🔴 World Cup 2026 Live: Mikel Merino's late Spain winner sends Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal home

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Mikel Merino celebrates as Spain beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
Mikel Merino celebrates as Spain beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal (Photo by Alex Slitz, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

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Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dreams are over

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream is over, and his ego and stubbornness surely cost Portugal a great chance this year.

Roberto Martinez has a superb team, but he was under huge pressure to keep playing Ronaldo despite the numbers showing his clear lack of impact…

A sad end to Ronaldo’s international career…

Mikel Merino the super-sub for Spain!
Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Portugal
Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Portugal (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino was Spain’s hero as he came off the bench to score the winner against Portugal.

The 30-year-old showed all his usual quality and composure to latch onto a quality through-ball late on and send Spain into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Full story here!

Diogo Costa's superb double save - video

Probably the moment of the match so far as it remains goalless between Spain and Portugal.

Watch below for a superb double save from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa…

HT Portugal 0-0 Spain

0-0 at half time between Portugal and Spain. Some good chances, including for Mikel Oyarzabal and Nuno Mendes.

Nothing to separate the two teams yet, though.

Belgium inform USMNT they will seek appeal if Folarin Balogun plays

The Royal Belgian Football Association have informed US Soccer of their intention to file a complaint against them if Balogun takes to the field. They will claim that the USMNT have fielded an ineligible player if he does play, detailing that they are yet to be given any explanation as to why Balogun’s ban has been suspended,

REPRIEVE: United States striker Folarin Balogun is now eligible for Monday’s Round of 16 tie against Belgium. Pic: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Donald Trump on overturning Folarin Balogun's ban

This seems far from an ideal precedent being set here…

Donald Trump’s statement on Folarin Balogun in full:

“I saw the play, and I understand sports really well. That wasn’t a foul. It wasn’t even an infraction. It was two guys running full speed that happened to run into each other…These were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee [Raphael Claus], who is a little bit suspect if you check his past [Brazilian authorities and FIFA found no evidence of wrongdoing by Claus, including match-fixing]… I don’t want to say that, because I don’t like to create controversy, but if you like I’ll provide you with his past… He made a call that nobody could believe.

“They are not allowed to review [potential red card incidents] in slow motion because it’s so different… Whereas, when you see it in ‘fast-motion’, it looked like two guys collided, which is exactly what happened. He [Balogun] didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players.

“I didn’t think a red card meant much, and then I started hearing he can’t play in the next game. Boy, that’s a big… if it happened to another player, it would have been unfair, but when they take your best player, or just about, and they say he can’t play, that’s very unfair. It’s one thing to penalise someone for the game, but how do you penalise them for a game that hasn’t even been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that. So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.”

UEFA statement on Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun of the US Men's National Team
Folarin Balogun of the US Men’s National Team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UEFA have released a strong statement on the surprise decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card and suspension for USA’s next game:

“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted.

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined.

Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

Javier Aguirre playfully swears at Anthony Gordon
Javier Aguirre tells Anthony Gordon
Javier Aguirre tells Anthony Gordon “f**k you”

WATCH the hilarious moment between Javier Aguirre and Anthony Gordon!

Alan Shearer praises "incredible" England

Alan Shearer has been among the pundits to heap praise onto an “incredible” performance for England.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice also responded to the result as they admitted this was up there with the best nights they’d experienced as players.

Full story here!

Jude Bellingham earns big praise

Former England striker Emile Heskey has singled Jude Bellingham out for praise against Mexico.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has been described as “fantastic” by the pundit, who said that he did a bit of everything all over the pitch, as well as scoring two goals, of course.

Meanwhile, see how Bellingham got on in our England player ratings here.

World Cup highlights

What a night as Norway stunned Brazil with a 2-1 victory and England came out on top in a thrilling tie with Mexico.

Watch all the highlights here!

"I'm an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, he's a model of values" - Spain manager Luis de la Fuente

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has been effusive in his praise of Cristiano Ronaldo before his side face off against Portugal in their Round of 16 clash.

“I am a self-declared admirer of Cristiano, of people like him. He has character and is tireless; a model of values. I take my hat off to him. It is not just the legacy he is leaving behind, but the one he is yet to create. You have to keep a close eye on him in any situation. It is not necessarily about man-marking him, but you must be aware of him wherever he is on the pitch.”

Image via RFEF. De la Fuente speaks to the press.
KICK OFF DELAYED - ENGLAND VS MEXICO

Mexico vs England has been DELAYED and will now kick-off at 2am UK time

 

FULL TIME: Haaland's stunning double breaks Brazilian hearts as Norway reach first-ever World Cup quarter-final

Norway have pulled off one of the great World Cup upsets. The first half produced few clear chances despite Norway dominating possession. Nyland was excellent throughout, denying Bruno Guimarães with a fine penalty save while Alisson also had to be alert at the other end.

Brazil looked the more dangerous side going forward, but Norway were resolute, organised, and dangerous on the break.

Then Haaland happened. The Manchester City striker had been kept quiet all game, but substitute Andreas Schjelderup blazed past Endrick to deliver a teasing cross in the 79th minute, and Haaland attacked it with ferocity, powering a thunderous header past Alisson to break the deadlock.

He then iced the game completely in the 90th minute with a powerful low drive into the bottom-right corner, his seventh goal of the tournament.

Watch the goals here

Neymar pulled one back from the spot deep in injury time after Leo Østigard’s careless elbow on Casemiro, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

It is the sixth consecutive World Cup in which Brazil have been eliminated by a European nation and Neymar, 34, may well have just played his last game on the biggest stage.

Norway, meanwhile, march into the quarter-finals and will face either England or Mexico in Miami.

This is their greatest ever result, and Haaland’s tournament is only getting started.

GOAL! Erling Haaland scores again

Erling Haaland!! He has done it again, a stunning strike from outside the box to send his country into the quarters.

Norway minutes away from historic win.

GOAL! Erling Haaland gives Norway a late lead

ERLING HAALAND GIVES NORWAY A LATE LATE LEAD

 

Penalty Saved! Bruno Guimaraes sees penalty saved by Norway goalkeeper

It’s not the best of penalties from the Newcastle man linked with a move away.

Great save from the Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

5th Jul 2026, 21:16
Mexico fans launch fireworks outside England hotel

Well this isn’t ideal for England’s preparations…

Mexico fans found the England team’s hotel and did their best to disrupt the players before tonight’s big World Cup game…

5th Jul 2026, 10:43
France grind out win to set up Morocco tie
France players celebrate
France players celebrate (BBC)

France are celebrating a hard-fought 1-0 win. It wasn’t always pretty, but in the end Kylian Mbappe’s penalty was enough for Les Bleus.

Paraguay played a very aggressive game and the referee was pretty lenient on them at times, with their approach not doing much to contribute to the spectacle.

France had to be tough themselves to deal with a stubborn opponent, and they keep marching on as favourites to win the World Cup this summer.

5th Jul 2026, 00:08
1-0 to France!
Kylian Mbappe scores the penalty
Kylian Mbappe scores the penalty (BBC Sport)

France finally have the breakthrough against Paraguay, with a Kylian Mbappe penalty making it 1-0.

Desire Doue had been brought down in the box after a lively introduction from the bench, but the referee had to consult VAR before making the decision.

From there, Mbappe made no mistake with a typically cool finish into the bottom corner.

4th Jul 2026, 23:37
0-0 at half time as Paraguay frustrating France

We saw Paraguay cause a major upset in the last round as they knocked out Germany on penalties, and now they’re holding France in the last 16 tie this evening.

It’s 0-0 at half time and Paraguay’s tactics are working once again as France haven’t looked as free-lowing and creative as they often do.

Can Les Bleus force a breakthrough in the second half, or could we be heading for an even bigger upset?

4th Jul 2026, 22:54
Reece James to miss England training
Reece James watches on from the England bench
Reece James watches on from the England bench (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s still not looking good for Reece James as the England right-back will miss the final pre-Mexico training session.

It leaves Thomas Tuchel with a big decision to make for this tricky World Cup last-16 tie.

Full story here.

4th Jul 2026, 21:35
Morocco knock out Canada to reach quarter-finals

Morocco are through to the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after beating co-hosts Canada 3-0.

Azzedine Ounahi hit a brace for Morocco, who continue to show they’re the real deal at this level with a strong start to this year’s tournament after making it to the semi-finals back in 2022.

This has been another really polished display from the African giants – should we be considering them one of the favourites at this point?

4th Jul 2026, 20:04
Manager dedicates World Cup Round of 32 victory to Palestine

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has dedicated his side’s first ever knockout victory at the World Cup to the people of Palestine, after they sealed passage to the Round of 16.

Image via AFP

“My heart and soul are with the Palestinian people; I thank them and dedicate this victory to them. We have succeeded in bringing honor to the Arab people, and we are part of them,” he explained.

More here.

4th Jul 2026, 17:38
Eight players on World Cup side show traces of banned substance during anti-doping tests

As many as eight Tunisia players are believed to have shown traces of a banned substance at the World Cup during their anti-doping tests. The amount of Clembuterol in the tests is not thought to be sufficient enough to move ahead with a case of doping though. Full story here.

Image via Kyodo.
4th Jul 2026, 17:36
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