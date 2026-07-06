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Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream is over, and his ego and stubbornness surely cost Portugal a great chance this year.
17 – Most shots on record (since 1966) at a single edition of the FIFA World Cup without creating a single chance for a teammate:
Cristiano Ronaldo, 17 (2026)
Alberto Garcia Aspe, 15 (1998)
Jerzy Gorgon, 13 (1974)
Katlego Mphela, 13 (2010)
Denis Cheryshev, 13 (2018)
Ego. pic.twitter.com/RoXzmLjs6v
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2026
Roberto Martinez has a superb team, but he was under huge pressure to keep playing Ronaldo despite the numbers showing his clear lack of impact…
A sad end to Ronaldo’s international career…
Let's be real.
Cristiano Ronaldo's ego cost Portugal the World Cup.
He can't run anymore. He didn't create anything for his teammates.
But he refused to drop to the bench for the good of the team.
Now his and Portugal's World Cup dreams are over. pic.twitter.com/xoiZu0OcWU
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 6, 2026
Mikel Merino was Spain’s hero as he came off the bench to score the winner against Portugal.
The 30-year-old showed all his usual quality and composure to latch onto a quality through-ball late on and send Spain into the World Cup quarter-finals.
Probably the moment of the match so far as it remains goalless between Spain and Portugal.
Watch below for a superb double save from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa…
Sensational goalkeeping from Diogo Costa! ?
Portugal's goalkeeper keeps Spain out with two brilliant saves in quick succession. pic.twitter.com/FWDA0MLhjf
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026
0-0 at half time between Portugal and Spain. Some good chances, including for Mikel Oyarzabal and Nuno Mendes.
Nothing to separate the two teams yet, though.
The Royal Belgian Football Association have informed US Soccer of their intention to file a complaint against them if Balogun takes to the field. They will claim that the USMNT have fielded an ineligible player if he does play, detailing that they are yet to be given any explanation as to why Balogun’s ban has been suspended,
This seems far from an ideal precedent being set here…
? Nothing to see here, just Donald Trump essentially telling FIFA to re-write the laws of football… pic.twitter.com/fsWdb13KGv
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 6, 2026
Donald Trump’s statement on Folarin Balogun in full:
“I saw the play, and I understand sports really well. That wasn’t a foul. It wasn’t even an infraction. It was two guys running full speed that happened to run into each other…These were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee [Raphael Claus], who is a little bit suspect if you check his past [Brazilian authorities and FIFA found no evidence of wrongdoing by Claus, including match-fixing]… I don’t want to say that, because I don’t like to create controversy, but if you like I’ll provide you with his past… He made a call that nobody could believe.
“They are not allowed to review [potential red card incidents] in slow motion because it’s so different… Whereas, when you see it in ‘fast-motion’, it looked like two guys collided, which is exactly what happened. He [Balogun] didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players.
“I didn’t think a red card meant much, and then I started hearing he can’t play in the next game. Boy, that’s a big… if it happened to another player, it would have been unfair, but when they take your best player, or just about, and they say he can’t play, that’s very unfair. It’s one thing to penalise someone for the game, but how do you penalise them for a game that hasn’t even been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that. So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.”
UEFA have released a strong statement on the surprise decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red card and suspension for USA’s next game:
“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted.
“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined.
Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition. “We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”
Alan Shearer has been among the pundits to heap praise onto an “incredible” performance for England.
Harry Kane and Declan Rice also responded to the result as they admitted this was up there with the best nights they’d experienced as players.
Former England striker Emile Heskey has singled Jude Bellingham out for praise against Mexico.
The 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has been described as “fantastic” by the pundit, who said that he did a bit of everything all over the pitch, as well as scoring two goals, of course.
Meanwhile, see how Bellingham got on in our England player ratings here.
What a night as Norway stunned Brazil with a 2-1 victory and England came out on top in a thrilling tie with Mexico.
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has been effusive in his praise of Cristiano Ronaldo before his side face off against Portugal in their Round of 16 clash.
“I am a self-declared admirer of Cristiano, of people like him. He has character and is tireless; a model of values. I take my hat off to him. It is not just the legacy he is leaving behind, but the one he is yet to create. You have to keep a close eye on him in any situation. It is not necessarily about man-marking him, but you must be aware of him wherever he is on the pitch.”
Mexico vs England has been DELAYED and will now kick-off at 2am UK time
?England's match with Mexico is delayed by an hour due to the weather
Kick-off now scheduled for 2am BST pic.twitter.com/wOcKtJAoWr
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026
Norway have pulled off one of the great World Cup upsets. The first half produced few clear chances despite Norway dominating possession. Nyland was excellent throughout, denying Bruno Guimarães with a fine penalty save while Alisson also had to be alert at the other end.
Brazil looked the more dangerous side going forward, but Norway were resolute, organised, and dangerous on the break.
Then Haaland happened. The Manchester City striker had been kept quiet all game, but substitute Andreas Schjelderup blazed past Endrick to deliver a teasing cross in the 79th minute, and Haaland attacked it with ferocity, powering a thunderous header past Alisson to break the deadlock.
He then iced the game completely in the 90th minute with a powerful low drive into the bottom-right corner, his seventh goal of the tournament.
Neymar pulled one back from the spot deep in injury time after Leo Østigard’s careless elbow on Casemiro, but it was nothing more than a consolation.
It is the sixth consecutive World Cup in which Brazil have been eliminated by a European nation and Neymar, 34, may well have just played his last game on the biggest stage.
Norway, meanwhile, march into the quarter-finals and will face either England or Mexico in Miami.
This is their greatest ever result, and Haaland’s tournament is only getting started.
Norway make history as Brazil are knocked out
Haaland's double sends Norway to a World Cup quarter final for the first ever time ? pic.twitter.com/UAXdFYMrUJ
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026
Erling Haaland!! He has done it again, a stunning strike from outside the box to send his country into the quarters.
Norway minutes away from historic win.
STOP IT. JUST STOP IT ?
Erling Haaland drills home a second from outside the box to send Brazil packing ? pic.twitter.com/EU1jVUxaAO
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026
ERLING HAALAND GIVES NORWAY A LATE LATE LEAD
WHO ELSE?
"Unstoppable" Haaland scores in his 14th straight international game to give Norway the lead over the Brazil after a goalless 80 minutes ?? pic.twitter.com/q45aUn3hPs
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026
It’s not the best of penalties from the Newcastle man linked with a move away.
Great save from the Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.
HUGE SAVE ?
Bruno Guimaraes stutters, and Orjan Nyland is on the end of it; Brazil fail to capitalise on the penalty pic.twitter.com/QVlvycKlAA
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2026
Well this isn’t ideal for England’s preparations…
Mexico fans found the England team’s hotel and did their best to disrupt the players before tonight’s big World Cup game…
Mexico fans defied a heavy armed police presence and gathered outside England’s team hotel in the early hours, chanting in an apparent attempt to disrupt the squad’s sleep ahead of Monday’s World Cup clash.
Watch the scenes ??https://t.co/8VuOnY2SeS pic.twitter.com/dXihSrIbZ0
— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) July 5, 2026
France are celebrating a hard-fought 1-0 win. It wasn’t always pretty, but in the end Kylian Mbappe’s penalty was enough for Les Bleus.
Paraguay played a very aggressive game and the referee was pretty lenient on them at times, with their approach not doing much to contribute to the spectacle.
France had to be tough themselves to deal with a stubborn opponent, and they keep marching on as favourites to win the World Cup this summer.
France finally have the breakthrough against Paraguay, with a Kylian Mbappe penalty making it 1-0.
Desire Doue had been brought down in the box after a lively introduction from the bench, but the referee had to consult VAR before making the decision.
From there, Mbappe made no mistake with a typically cool finish into the bottom corner.
We saw Paraguay cause a major upset in the last round as they knocked out Germany on penalties, and now they’re holding France in the last 16 tie this evening.
It’s 0-0 at half time and Paraguay’s tactics are working once again as France haven’t looked as free-lowing and creative as they often do.
Can Les Bleus force a breakthrough in the second half, or could we be heading for an even bigger upset?
It’s still not looking good for Reece James as the England right-back will miss the final pre-Mexico training session.
It leaves Thomas Tuchel with a big decision to make for this tricky World Cup last-16 tie.
Morocco are through to the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after beating co-hosts Canada 3-0.
Azzedine Ounahi hit a brace for Morocco, who continue to show they’re the real deal at this level with a strong start to this year’s tournament after making it to the semi-finals back in 2022.
This has been another really polished display from the African giants – should we be considering them one of the favourites at this point?
Azzedine Ounahi bags a brace to surely secure a quarter-final spot for Morocco ?? pic.twitter.com/AGKNqnQdR1
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 4, 2026
Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has dedicated his side’s first ever knockout victory at the World Cup to the people of Palestine, after they sealed passage to the Round of 16.
“My heart and soul are with the Palestinian people; I thank them and dedicate this victory to them. We have succeeded in bringing honor to the Arab people, and we are part of them,” he explained.
More here.
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