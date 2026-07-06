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Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Paraguay International goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The 26-year-old has made himself a hero for his national team with his performances in the World Cup, and he played a key role in their elimination of Germany. Naturally, his performance has attracted the attention of top clubs, and Manchester United are keen on securing his signature, according to reports from Spain.

Manchester United already have a quality goalkeeper in Senne Lammens, and it would be quite surprising if Gill agreed to join the club. He is unlikely to be a starter for Manchester United, and he is too good to sit on the bench.

There is no doubt that Manchester United need more depth in the goalkeeping department, and a reliable backup to the Belgian goalkeeper. Gill certainly fits the profile, and he would be an excellent acquisition for them, but the move does not make sense for the player. At 26, he should be playing regularly at the top level, and there could be other teams willing to provide him with a guaranteed starting role.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 26-year-old goalkeeper currently plays for Sam Lorenzo, and they will not want to lose a key player like him. However, it will be difficult for them to turn down an attractive offer from a top Premier League club. Manchester United have the resources to get the deal done, and they should be able to convince the player as well.

Meanwhile, the impressive World Cup campaign will certainly add to his value, and he is likely to cost a premium if Manchester United come calling. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.