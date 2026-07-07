Rafael Leao of AC Milan disappointed during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta BC at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao is willing to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the London club can get the deal done.

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and newly appointed AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim is prepared to sanction his departure.

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Rafael Leao is set for a move

The 26-year-old has done quite well for Italian clubs since joining them, and he was quite impressive with Portugal at the World Cup as well. He will be hoping to sort out his future now that Portugal have been eliminated from the World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay the asking price for him. The player will cost around £51 million this summer.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, the player is open to the move. The development will come as a huge boost for the north London club. They need a dynamic attacker like Leao, who is capable of slotting in anywhere across the front three. He will add explosive pace, flair, and goals to the team.

Longo said on his YouTube channel: “Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham. “Tottenham is a welcome destination. “If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

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Leao fancies Spurs move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the 26-year-old, and he will look to prove himself in England. He has previously shown his quality in Italy and France. Leao has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could be a key player for Tottenham next season.

However, the £51 million asking price is quite high for a player who scored just 10 goals last season. Milan will need to be more reasonable with their demands.