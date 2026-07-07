Man United submit blockbuster bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni

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Manchester United’s search for a statement midfield signing has taken another ambitious turn, with Aurélien Tchouaméni again emerging as one of the biggest names on their radar.



The Real Madrid midfielder has been linked with a Premier League move for months, and United’s need for more power and control in midfield is obvious.

Michael Carrick’s side are already working on reshaping that area of the pitch, but Tchouaméni would be a different level of signing.

A source on X has now claimed that a £70m bid was submitted for the Frenchman by an English club, with the belief being that Man United are the team behind the offer.

The same update suggests Real Madrid are expected to reject the proposal.

That stance would not be surprising. AS reports that Real Madrid would demand at least €100m to even consider selling Tchouaméni.

Tchouaméni could be a game changing signing for Man United

United are still looking for midfield reinforcements after missing out on other targets this summer.

Tchouaméni fits almost everything they need: physical strength, defensive awareness, Champions League experience and the ability to play as a holding midfielder or in a more balanced central role.

That versatility is why he would appeal so strongly to United. They need someone who can protect the defence, progress the ball and bring authority to big matches.

With Casemiro gone and Manuel Ugarte facing injury concerns, United cannot afford to leave their midfield short.

The problem is Real Madrid’s position. Tchouaméni is under contract until 2028, as listed by Transfermarkt, and Madrid are not under pressure to accept a discounted fee.

Red Devils should not waste time in signing Tchouaméni

Tchouaméni would be a brilliant signing for United.

He is exactly the type of midfielder who could change the balance of Carrick’s team and make them more serious in big games.

However, £70m was always likely to be too low. If Madrid want close to €100m, United must decide quickly whether they are ready to go that far.

The worst thing United can do is spend weeks chasing a deal Madrid never intend to accept.

Tchouaméni is worth exploring, but if Real Madrid stay firm, United should move fast to their next midfield target.

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