Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, waves from the open top bus during the Arsenal Trophy Parade on May 31, 2026 in Islington, England. Arsenal clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years earlier this month. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard is all set to leave Arsenal this summer.

The player is reportedly heading to Turkey, and Arsenal already have an agreement in place with Besiktas. The Turkish club will pay €18 million to sign the player, and reports from Sabah claim that the Belgian’s agent will now travel to Turkey to iron out the deal’s formalities.

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Leandro Trossard deal edges closer

The Arsenal star will sign a four-year contract with the Turkish club. He had 8 goals and 11 assists last season.

The 31-year-old has been a very important player for Arsenal since joining the club, and he helped them win the Premier League title last season. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles and create opportunities for his teammates has made him a vital option for Mikel Arteta. He can also score important goals for his team.

Trossard has proven himself at club and country level, and there is no doubt he will be an excellent acquisition for Besiktas as well. The Turkish outfit is looking to challenge for major trophies, and they need more quality in the final third. The technically gifted Belgian International could make a big difference for them. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his experience and leadership could prove invaluable to the dressing room as well.

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Arsenal must replace Trossard properly

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal can properly replace him. They have been linked with multiple attacking players in recent weeks. They need someone who can take on defenders and inject some much-needed pace and width into the attack.

With Trossard leaving the club, Gabriel Martinelli is the only left winger at the club right now. Arsenal must add more quality in that area of the pitch before the window closes. They will be hoping to defend their Premier League crown and win the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.