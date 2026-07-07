Gilberto Mora in action for Mexico (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly currently offering more than Liverpool for the potential transfer of Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder is earning a real reputation for one of the next big things in world football, and it will be interesting to see if he moves to Europe soon.

According to Azteca Puebla, Arsenal look to be in the lead to sign Mora at the moment, with the report stating that Liverpool would need to improve their offer to outbid the Gunners.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It seems that developments are expected soon regarding Mora, with the teenager clearly attracting interest after featuring for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup.

Will Arsenal or Liverpool win the race to sign Gilberto Mora?

Mora will surely have a lot of options available to him if he is to leave current club Tijuana any time soon, with the youngster having made a real impression there since his debut as a 15-year-old.

Mora first made his debut for Tijuana on 19th August 2024, coming on as substitute and picking up an assist.

At 15 years, ten months and five days old, this made Mora his club’s youngest-ever debutant, as well as the third-youngest Liga MX debutant ever, and the youngest player to provide an assist in the competition.

Clearly, the talented young attacking midfielder looks destined for stardom, and he’d do well to continue his development at either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

If he were to move to the Emirates Stadium right now, he’d be part of a winning project, but it’s not clear if he’d get a lot of playing time in a squad full of so many top players.

In fairness, that would be similar at Liverpool, but the Reds are perhaps also in a bit more of a transitional period at the moment, so might be more open to introducing a young talent like this to build for the future.