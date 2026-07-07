Arsenal players in training before the Champions League final (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly decided he’d be open to leaving the club for more first-team football as a deal looks to be in place for Illan Meslier.

The French shot-stopper is poised to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to BBC Sport and others, which will likely raise doubts over Kepa’s future.

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There seems to be mixed speculation about what precisely this will mean for Arsenal’s goalkeeping options, with Kepa perhaps set to stay the club’s second choice, while Meslier could be the third choice.

However, Ben Jacobs has posted below to suggest that Kepa could leave the Gunners and is open to a move that would allow him to be first choice elsewhere…

Arsenal agree a deal to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds. Still no guarantee Kepa Arrizabalaga stays. Spanish keeper open to leaving for a starting role.? pic.twitter.com/bfxsq3MMUk — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2026

“Arsenal agree a deal to sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is a free agent after leaving Leeds. Still no guarantee Kepa Arrizabalaga stays. Spanish keeper open to leaving for a starting role,” Jacobs said on X, formerly Twitter.

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Kepa could be on the move again after difficult Arsenal spell

Kepa only joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer, and it’s fair to say it would not be too surprising if his stay in north London ended up being a short one.

The 31-year-old was never likely to come in and play a lot of games for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he found himself starting the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Having started in the other games in the competition, it seems Kepa was Arteta’s designated cup ‘keeper, but he didn’t play well in the 2-0 defeat to Man City at Wembley.

Few AFC supporters would be disappointed to see Kepa moving on, with Meslier looking like a decent option to replace him as the main ‘keeper sitting on the bench.