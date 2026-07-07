Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are now reportedly using the Elliot Anderson transfer fee as a benchmark in their efforts to keep hold of Arsenal target Morgan Rogers.

The summer transfer window has already seen some huge spending by Premier League clubs, with Anderson moving from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for £116m.

That’s the fee that’s been reported by BBC Sport and others, while we’ve also seen Tottenham spend big on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

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Still, it’s the Anderson deal that seems to be hurting Arsenal’s hopes of signing Rogers, according to Football Insider.

Pete O’Rourke, speaking on Football Insider’s podcast, made it clear that Villa are now using Anderson as a benchmark as they ask for as much as £130m for Rogers.

Morgan Rogers price shoots up because of Elliot Anderson