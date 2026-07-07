Aston Villa forced into midfield rethink after player suffers ACL rupture at World Cup

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been handed a major setback after Amadou Onana suffered a serious knee injury during Belgium’s 4-1 win over the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The 24-year-old midfielder was forced off in the first half of the last-16 tie, turning what should have been a brilliant night for Belgium into a worrying one for both club and country.

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Belgium still advanced in style, but Onana’s injury has quickly become one of the biggest concerns coming out of the match.

The Athletic reports that Onana has suffered an ACL rupture and is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Reuters also reported that Belgium boss Rudi Garcia admitted the knee injury could end his tournament.

Aston Villa midfield plans may change now

This is a huge blow for Aston Villa because Onana is not an easy player to replace.

When Villa signed him from Everton, they described him as a deep-lying midfielder who can break up play and win duels, and that is exactly what he has brought to Unai Emery’s side.

Villa were not planning to recruit heavily in that area this summer, but the injury now forces the club to reassess.

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An ACL rupture usually means a long recovery period, and even when a player returns, it can take time to regain sharpness, confidence and rhythm.

Onana’s absence also affects Belgium, who now prepare for a World Cup quarter-final against Spain without one of their most physical midfielders.

Time for Unai Emery to act smartly in the market

Aston Villa cannot ignore this injury, but they also should not panic in the market.

Onana gives Villa power, height, ball-winning ability and tactical discipline.

Losing that for months would clearly weaken Emery’s midfield, especially across a long Premier League and European season.

Villa may now need to look for a temporary solution or a player who can cover multiple midfield roles.

However, rushing into an expensive signing just because of one injury would be risky. Villa should target someone who fits the long-term plan, not just a short-term emergency.

The smartest move may be to find a versatile midfielder who can help immediately but still have value once Onana returns.

This injury is a painful blow, but Villa must make sure their response is calm, measured and strategic.

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