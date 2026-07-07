Aston Villa and Tottenham circle PSG wonderkid after World Cup breakthrough

Ibrahim Mbaye could become one of the most exciting young names on the summer market after his impressive rise with Senegal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger has suddenly gone from a talented academy prospect to a player being watched closely by Premier League clubs.

His pace, confidence and direct running have stood out, and his goal against France was the moment that truly announced him to a wider audience.

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That situation has now created a transfer opening, with Foot Mercato reporting that Mbaye is seriously considering leaving PSG this summer because he wants a clearer path to regular first-team football.

Tottenham are admirers, but Aston Villa are currently showing the most concrete interest.

Mbaye’s World Cup rise changes the picture

Mbaye is still under contract at PSG until 2028, which means the French champions are not under pressure to sell.

However, the player’s situation is delicate. PSG have a squad packed with attacking talent, and for a teenager trying to build momentum, limited minutes could become a real concern.

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Mbaye’s World Cup impact has only strengthened his belief that he is ready for a bigger role.

Goal reports that he became the youngest African player to score at a World Cup after coming off the bench against France and beating Theo Hernandez before finishing brilliantly.

Tottenham like his explosive style and believe he could suit the Premier League, while Villa’s interest appears more advanced. Unai Emery’s side have been targeting young, high-upside attackers, and Mbaye fits that profile perfectly.

Mbaye should think carefully amid Aston Villa & Spurs interest

Mbaye is right to want regular football, but leaving PSG too quickly would still be a major decision.

There is no doubt about his talent. He is quick, brave in one-v-one situations and already looks comfortable on the big stage.

A move to the Premier League could accelerate his development if he joins a club willing to actually play him.

But that is the key point. Mbaye should not leave PSG just to sit on another bench.

Aston Villa may offer a clearer pathway than Tottenham right now, especially if Emery can give him consistent minutes and a defined role.

For PSG, this is also a test. If they really believe in Mbaye, they must show him there is a plan.

Otherwise, one of their brightest young talents could be tempted away before he fully explodes in Paris.

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