Arsenal demand €150m for defensive leader Saliba as Euro giants step up interest

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal are facing growing interest in William Saliba, but the message from north London remains clear: the French centre-back is not for sale unless an extraordinary offer arrives.



The 25-year-old has become one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s team, developing into a calm, dominant and reliable presence at the heart of defense.

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His partnership with Gabriel Magalhães has been central to Arsenal’s rise, and the club now view him as one of the pillars of their long-term project.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Barcelona are monitoring Saliba, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on the situation.

However, Arsenal are unwilling to even consider talks unless an offer reaches around €150m.

Barcelona interest faces hugh financial barrier

Arsenal are in a strong position. Saliba signed a new long-term contract last year, with Sky Sports reporting that the deal runs until the summer of 2030.

That gives Arsenal control and removes any immediate pressure to sell.

Barcelona’s interest makes sense from a football point of view. They need a long-term defensive leader, and Saliba fits the modern centre-back profile perfectly.

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He is composed on the ball, strong in duels, quick enough to defend high spaces and mature beyond his age.

But the financial side is far more complicated. Barcelona have had to manage their wage structure carefully in recent years, and a €150m move for a defender would be extremely difficult.

Real Madrid and PSG may have more flexibility, but Arsenal’s stance is designed to scare off all three clubs.

Arsenal must refuse unless they receive a ridiculous offer

Arsenal should not entertain selling Saliba this summer unless the offer is impossible to ignore.

World-class centre-backs are incredibly hard to find, and Saliba is already one of the best in Europe.

More importantly, he is entering his prime years.

Selling him now would weaken Arsenal in an area where stability matters more than almost anything else.

A €150m bid would be huge, but money only helps if Arsenal can replace him properly.

There are very few defenders with Saliba’s mix of size, calmness, pace and technical quality.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG interest is flattering, but Arsenal should treat it as proof of how valuable he is, not as a reason to sell. Keeping Saliba sends a stronger message than cashing in.

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