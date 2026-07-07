Maxence Lacroix in action for Crystal Palace against Manchester City (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly continuing in transfer contacts over Crystal Palace central defender Maxence Lacroix.

The France international has shone during his time at Selhurst Park and Fabrizio Romano now has a new update on the Blues’ pursuit of the player.

Lacroix has previously been linked strongly with Chelsea by French newspaper L’Equipe, who have stated that a €55m (£47m) agreement could already be more or less wrapped up.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel in the video post below, Romano says that Chelsea are continuing in their efforts to land Lacroix, though he also stressed that we would have to be patient as Palace only agree to sell their stars when the deal is right…

Still, he said Chelsea are “pushing” to get a deal done for Lacroix, and Palace bringing in a replacement for him in defence could also be a key point in this saga.

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Maxence Lacroix is just the signing Chelsea need in defence

Chelsea have focused a lot on signing talented young players under this ownership, but a more proven and established player like Lacroix would be ideal for what this squad needs right now.

CFC have issues in defence, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo surely not good enough, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have had injury problems.

Lacroix’s form at Palace has been superb, and there’s surely no reason he can’t make the step up to playing for an even bigger club.

Who else is in the race for Maxence Lacroix?

For the moment, it sounds like by far the strongest links are with Chelsea, though at one point the Daily Mail also mentioned Liverpool’s interest in Lacroix.

The 26-year-old could also be a useful signing at Anfield after the departure of Ibrahima Konate, and he’d also get the chance to play Champions League football there.

Still, Chelsea remain a big name and there’s always that significant pull factor if getting to stay in London.