2 in, 2 out: Chelsea put together midfield transfer plans that will impact Arsenal & Man United

Chelsea logo on Stamford Bridge (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly have some exciting transfer plans in midfield, with two Premier League talents in the form of Alex Scott and Adam Wharton eyed up.

However, while the Blues are currently focusing on Bournemouth ace Scott as a potential replacement for Andrey Santos, the feeling is that a move for Wharton would only be likely if Enzo Fernandez also ends up leaving.

That’s according to the latest Chelsea transfer news from the reliable Simon Phillips on his Substack, with the reporter also providing an update on Santos’ possible departure and Fernandez’s future.

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Our understanding is that Scott is also a target for Arsenal, so this could be an intriguing battle between two of London’s biggest clubs.

Two in, two out for Chelsea?

Discussing the latest on Chelsea’s plans in midfield, Phillips explained that Scott would now be targeted as an alternative to Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka.

“Chelsea continue to look for new midfielders regardless of all the above, and they would have already signed Granit Xhaka from Sunderland if they could have agreed a fee they were happy with,” Phillips said.

“Chelsea could still sign two new midfielders this summer, with Adam Wharton very much still high on the priority list as well.

“SPTC Sources have now heard that Chelsea could ‘replace’ Santos with Alex Scott from Bournemouth though.”

He added: “Chelsea have really liked Scott for a while now and have been scouting him all season. The problem is that Bournemouth at this moment have no intention of selling Scott and have even offered him a new contract.

“So the feeling around this possible move is negative, and that is perhaps why it’s being played down. But I’m wondering whether Santos could come in to play with it and go the other way. Just me speculating really though.

“But we’ve been hearing the name Alex Scott for a while now on this site and sources have reiterated that Chelsea WILL try for him. Wharton would be targeted IF Enzo Fernandez is sold.”

Andrey Santos being eyed by Manchester United

Santos has long been linked as someone on Man United’s radar, and it seems like this story has got more concrete in the last week or so.

The talented young Brazilian hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea, so it makes sense that clubs might start to test the waters on a potential deal.

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Fabrizio Romano recently posted the below on the Red Devils asking about Santos’ situation…

?? Manchester United made enquiry to be informed on Andrey Santos situation for midfield, as The Guardian reported. Initial talks on player side but no approach or bid to Chelsea yet. Understand #CFC consider Andrey NOT untouchable if a good proposal arrives. pic.twitter.com/crQGMPXO2v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2026

Overall, CFC fans would probably feel their squad looks a bit stronger with Santos and Fernandez out, and with Scott and Wharton coming in.

Fernandez had been linked with Real Madrid but they have since released a statement denying any pursuit of the Argentina international.