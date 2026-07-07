Jack Grealish could be handed an unexpected chance to revive his Manchester City career after looking almost certain to leave the Etihad this summer.



The 30-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Everton and, for much of the campaign, it felt as though his long-term future would be away from City.

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Injuries disrupted his momentum, while the club’s attacking options made a permanent exit look like the most likely outcome.

That situation has now changed. TEAMtalk reports that new Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca wants to personally assess Grealish during pre-season before making a final decision.

Rather than allowing a low-value sale, Maresca is prepared to give him a genuine opportunity to fight for a place.

Grealish is expected to return to City after recovering from the foot injury that ended his Everton loan spell early.

Maresca wants a closer look at Jack Grealish

Grealish’s situation is interesting because Maresca knows him well from his previous time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff. That matters.

Grealish’s best spell at City came when he was trusted in a structured system, especially during the club’s 2022/23 treble-winning campaign.

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City are now entering a different phase. Guardiola has gone, Maresca has arrived, and the squad is being reshaped.

The signing of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest shows City are not afraid to make bold moves, but Grealish may still offer something useful: control, ball retention and experience in big matches.

The question is whether he still has the sharpness and confidence to become a regular contributor.

Grealish deserves another chance at Man City

Maresca is right to pause before selling Grealish. His value is probably lower now than it was two years ago, so rushing him out of the club would make little sense.

A strong pre-season could change everything. Grealish may not be the fastest winger in the squad, but he brings calmness, intelligence and the ability to slow games down when City need control.

That can still be valuable across a long season. However, this has to be a real opportunity, not just a polite farewell. If Maresca sees a clear role for him, Grealish should stay.

But if he is only going to sit on the bench, both player and club should accept that a clean exit is best.

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