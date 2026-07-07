Djed Spence in action for Tottenham against Newcastle (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly making Tottenham right-back Djed Spence one of their priority transfer targets in that position this summer.

As well as that, the Toffees also have an eye on Ben White, whose Arsenal future looks uncertain ahead of next season.

According to a snippet in the latest Athletic deal sheet: “Everton are interested in Spurs defender Djed Spence, one of the options they are looking at for the right-back spot. Arsenal’s Ben White is also on that list, as well as Guela Doue, though the Strasbourg defender is likely to be too expensive.”

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Spence has performed well for Tottenham, filling in at both right-back and left-back, and that’s also seen him represent England at this summer’s World Cup.

However, there’s no doubt that he looks like being far from a regular starter for Spurs, so there might be some sense in him moving on and trying a new challenge.

Everton transfer could be good for Djed Spence

Everton are a big club and could give Spence more of a key role, so this seems like an ideal move for him if he wants to keep his England place.

Spence has had ups and downs in his career so far, going out on loan a few times, with mixed success.

Still, he’s managed to get his career back on track well in recent times, and he’s shown he deserves that place in the England squad.

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Tottenham could perhaps do well to cash in on one or two players after some big spending early on this summer, and Spence would probably fit the bill due to not being too essential to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

If Everton can get this deal done, it would surely be a good deal for all involved.