Former Footballer and television commentator Joe Cole during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Everton FC at Molineux on March 08, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Liverpool are interested in signing the 19-year-old Ivory Coast International, but there have been reports that he has decided to join PSG instead. Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Joe Cole has now urged the player to move to Liverpool instead.

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Joe Cole wants Diomande at Liverpool

He believes Diomande is likely to play more often at Liverpool, that there is a hole in the team, and that the Premier League side needs a player like him. Mohamed Salah has left the club, and Liverpool needs to replace them properly.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: “There are a lot of top-level wingers in world football right now, but Diomande is as good as I’ve seen; he’s so explosive. “My advice to him as a young player is: don’t bother going to PSG. Go to Liverpool because if they want you and there’s a hole in the team to play, then they really need you. “PSG don’t need anybody, but maybe his heart is set on Paris. If that’s the case and he backs himself, I’ve got no problem with that; but if Liverpool still want him, go out and convince him because I think that would be the move that suits him best.”

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Liverpool need Yan Diomande

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old RB Leipzig attacker would be a solid long-term acquisition. He had 23 goal contributions for the German club last season, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League. He has been outstanding for his country in the World Cup.

PSG already have multiple quality wingers at their disposal, and the African might struggle for regular opportunities at the French club. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young attackers in the world right now, and signing him would be a major coup for the Premier League club.