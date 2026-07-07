Salah offered chance to move to La Liga by ambitious Champions League club

Atletico Madrid are looking at a major attacking statement this summer as they plan for life without Antoine Griezmann.



The French forward’s exit has left a huge creative and emotional gap in Diego Simeone’s squad.

Griezmann was not just another attacker for Atletico; he was a leader, a match-winner and one of the club’s modern icons.

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Replacing that kind of influence will not be easy, which is why the latest name linked with the Spanish side is so eye-catching.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Atletico are considering a move for former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Egypt.

Salah remains one of the biggest names in world football, and his performances with Egypt have again shown why elite clubs still admire him.

Salah is being targeted as a replacement of Griezmann

Griezmann’s move to MLS side Orlando City has already been confirmed. The Frenchman has officially left Atletico after an emotional second spell in Madrid.

That departure changes Atletico’s attacking plans. Simeone needs a player who can bring goals, experience and personality to the final third.

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Salah would certainly offer all three. Even at 33, he still has elite movement, sharp finishing and the kind of winning mentality Atletico usually value.

Salah is also enjoying a historic World Cup with Egypt. He has helped lead Egypt into the knockout stages, scoring, assisting and guiding the team as captain.

That leadership would appeal to Atletico, especially after losing Griezmann’s influence.

Egyptian attacker would be an exciting signing for Atletico

Salah would be a fascinating signing for Atletico, but it would not be a simple deal.

On the pitch, the logic is clear. Atletico need star power, goals and experience.

Salah could play from the right, drift centrally and give Simeone a reliable finisher in big moments. He would also bring huge commercial value and global attention to the club.

The concern is age, wages and squad balance. Atletico should not sign Salah purely because of his name. They must be sure he still fits the intensity of La Liga and Simeone’s demanding system.

If the financial package is sensible, this could be a brilliant short-term move. But if it becomes too expensive, Atletico may be better investing in a younger forward who can lead the post-Griezmann era for years.

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