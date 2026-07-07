Oliver Glasner with the Europa Conference League trophy (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could struggle to hold on to French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer as Nottingham Forest look for a new striker.

That’s the view of former Premier League scout Mick Brown, who believes Palace don’t look to be in a great position regarding Mateta’s future.

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The France international has just one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park, and Brown could see his old manager Oliver Glasner trying to bring him with him to his new club Forest.

We’ve also been informed of Manchester United considering Mateta as one of their backup plans up front, but perhaps a club like Forest looks more likely for the 29-year-old.

Jean-Philippe Mateta tipped to leave Crystal Palace

Speaking to Football Insider about Mateta’s future, Brown said: “Crystal Palace might be powerless when it comes to Mateta’s future this summer.

“When you look at his contract situation and the idea that he wanted to move on in January, there is a possibility that they will be made an offer they can’t afford to refuse.

“Nottingham Forest are the ones being spoken about at the moment, they are interested in signing a new striker and Mateta would tick a lot of boxes.

“He’s scored goals in the Premier League, which instantly makes him an upgrade on their current options, and now Glasner has gone in there as well which is interesting.

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“So if Forest come in with a big offer for Mateta, Palace might have no choice but to let him go, because otherwise it might be difficult to keep hold of him.”

Crystal Palace struggling to keep key figures

It would be a blow for Palace to lose Mateta after also seeing Glasner leave his position as manager, while the club have also had other key names departing in recent times.

Eberechi Eze left for Arsenal last summer, while Marc Guehi ended up moving to Manchester City in January.

We also understand Adam Wharton’s Palace future is in some doubt, even if nothing has advanced yet on a deal with other clubs.

Forest have had their own issues, though, with star midfielder Elliot Anderson leaving in a big-money move to Man City.