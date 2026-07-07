Man United face Marcus Rashford wage problem as Carrick return door opens

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United may be edging closer to bringing Marcus Rashford back into the first-team picture, but the situation is far from simple.



The England forward spent last season away from Old Trafford and looked more likely to leave permanently than return.

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However, with no transfer sorted yet and Michael Carrick now in charge, United are having to consider a different outcome: Rashford staying and being reintegrated into the squad.

That brings a major financial issue. According to the Manchester Evening News, Rashford is on around £325,000 a week, and a pay cut is viewed as highly unlikely.

With two years left on his current deal, United cannot simply reduce his salary unless the player agrees to a new contract.

Rashford return creates dressing room questions

Rashford’s future remains one of United’s most delicate decisions. TEAMtalk reports that United have been preparing for the possibility of bringing him back into Carrick’s first-team squad if a permanent move does not materialise.

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From a football point of view, that makes sense. Rashford still offers pace, goals and experience, and United may not need to spend heavily on another left-sided forward if he returns with the right attitude.

FourFourTwo has also reported that positive talks have laid the groundwork for him to be involved in pre-season.

But the wage issue is awkward. If Rashford returns as one of the club’s highest earners, other important players could eventually question their own salaries.

That is the kind of problem United must manage carefully, especially in a dressing room they are trying to rebuild.

Man United must handle Rashford carefully

Reintegrating Rashford could be a smart move, but only if Carrick genuinely wants him in the team.

United should not bring him back just because they cannot sell him. That would create tension and leave everyone in an uncomfortable position. But if Rashford is motivated, fit and ready to compete, he could still save the club millions in the transfer market.

The financial side is the biggest concern. His wages are huge, and United must avoid upsetting the squad balance. Still, a focused Rashford remains a dangerous player.

The best solution may be simple: give him pre-season, judge his attitude, then decide. If he looks committed, United should use him. If not, they must push for a clean exit before the window closes.

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