(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been tipped to make a move for the Norwegian international goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

He is currently a free agent after his contract with Sevilla expired, and he has been outstanding for his country in the ongoing World Cup. According to Mick Brown, Leeds could look to sign the player this summer.

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Leeds keeping tabs on Nyland

“They’ve been aware that they need a new goalkeeper and scouts have been watching some of their targets, while they will also have been keeping an eye on the World Cup.

“Norway’s goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland, has had an outstanding tournament so far and I would be very surprised if he wasn’t somebody they had a look at. “If he could perform for Leeds the way he has for Norway so far, he would be a significant upgrade on their current options, and they could certainly do a lot worse.

“His age probably isn’t ideal, he wouldn’t be a signing for the future, but on a free transfer it’s definitely something to explore.”

It is no secret that they need more quality in the goalkeeping department. Karl Darlow is in the twilight stages of his career, and Illan Meslier has left the club after the expiry of his contract.

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Orjan Nyland could be a bargain addition

Leeds United must invest in a reliable keeper, and Nyland could prove to be an exceptional acquisition. He has been performing at a high level in the World Cup. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. However, Nyland is 35 and would be only a short-term acquisition.

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him at this stage of his career. Convincing the player to join the club will not be too difficult. He has played for Aston Villa in the past.

In addition, signing a player of quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Leeds need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and signing a quality goalkeeper like him for free would allow them to invest in the other areas as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.