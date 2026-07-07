Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on November 23, 2025 in Elche, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 23-year-old has been a useful player for Real Madrid, but Jose Mourinho is prepared to sanction his departure. As per Mundo Deportivo, the French International is not a key part of his plans. However, Camavinga is not keen on a move away from Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He will not want to sit on the bench at the Spanish club, and it would be ideal for him to move on if the manager does not consider him a key part of the plans next season.

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Liverpool needs Eduardo Camavinga

Liverpool are very keen on the player, and they could use a quality defensive midfielder like him. The 23-year-old will get regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and it could help him develop further. Liverpool needs someone who can protect the back four and win the ball back in the middle of the park. The French international could be the ideal long-term investment for them.

He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he knows what it takes to fight for major trophies regularly. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool.

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Man City is also eyeing Camavinga

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also keen on the player. However, they recently signed Elliot Anderson, and it seems unlikely they will spend a substantial amount of money on another defensive midfielder.

The fact that Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure will come as a major boost for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join.