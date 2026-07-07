Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Toulouse midfielder Alexis Vossah.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and Chelsea tried to sign the player last year. They had an €8 million offer for the midfielder rejected. The French outfit will hold out for a fee of €25 million.

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Man United eye move for Alexis Vossah

According to Fussball Europa, Manchester United have already been in contact with his representatives and have asked to be kept informed of his situation.

Manchester United have shown a desire to invest in talented young players over the years, and the 18-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition. He is a young player with great potential, and they could groom him for the future. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Vossah could be an interesting investment.

Manchester United have the financial resources to pay €25 million for him, and the midfielder might be able to justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils follow up on their interest with an official proposal.

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Can Man United sign Vossah?

Manchester United needs to improve the team significantly this summer. They have returned to the UEFA Champions League, but they need to bridge the gap with the elite clubs. They need multiple quality players this summer, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing. Improving the midfield unit will be a priority for them. They should look to sign a quality attacking midfielder and a reliable defensive midfielder before the window closes.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to England will be exciting for Vossah. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an excellent track record of developing young players. He will certainly be excited to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

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