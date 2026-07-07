Manchester United have an unhappy player (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly not given up on the potential transfer of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott just yet.

The 22-year-old has shone for the Cherries and it seems inevitable that he’s going to end up moving to a big club sooner rather than later.

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Man Utd might not be too keen to over-pay for Scott, who is valued at £80m, but it seems they’re not ruling themselves out of this deal just yet, according to the Sun.

The Red Devils have already reportedly wrapped up a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, according to BBC Sport, and it seems Scott is next on their list.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely end up making Scott a priority, but it does seem that their plan is to make a second midfield signing.

Who else could Manchester United sign in midfield this summer?

If they don’t move for Scott, it seems MUFC have a few other names in mind as well, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

The Italian journalist has also named Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba as names on the club’s radar this summer.

Interestingly, this perhaps suggests the Scott links might not be as concrete as others have made them sound.

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Could Alex Scott to Arsenal be more likely?

That certainly ties in well with other reports, including our own on Arsenal making Scott a priority alongside Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

There’s also been talk of Chelsea eyeing Scott, according to Simon Phillips, though that could hinge on whether or not Santos ends up leaving.

In short, this whole midfielder merry-go-round still seems to be at a relatively early stage, so we might not know too much more about it for a little while yet.