Ibrahim Mbaye #20 of Senegal controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Group G Winner and Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place at Seattle Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the PSG attacker Ibrahim Mbaye this summer.

The 18-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the French club, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can promise him regular game time. He played 998 minutes of Ligue 1 football last season and contributed to five goals.

Mbaye has also been on the radar of clubs like Liverpool.

Ibrahim Mbaye is a top talent

There is no doubt that the Senegal International is a talented player with a huge future, and he could be a key player for Manchester United in the long term. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 18-year-old will add explosive pace and trickery to the team.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the player. It is no secret that they need more quality in the wide areas. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

According to a report from United In Focus, Manchester United are already preparing an offer to sign the player. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the French outfit to sell the player.

Where will Mbaye end up?

Mbaye will be desperate to play regularly at this stage of his career, and if the Premier League clubs can promise him regular time, he will be attracted to the idea of joining them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Mbaye scored a very impressive goal against France in the World Cup, and there is no doubt that he has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well. Regular exposure in English football could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.